Fanhua receives non-binding going private proposal
Dec. 16, 2021 8:37 AM ETFanhua Inc. (FANH)By: SA News Team
- Fanhua's (NASDAQ:FANH) Board of Directors has received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter dated December 16, 2021, from a consortium led by Mr. Yinan Hu, founder and a director of the Company.
- Per the letter, Mr. Yinan Hu offered to acquire all of the company's outstanding ordinary shares not already owned by the Consortium for $9.8 per ADS, or $0.49 per share in a going-private transaction, subject to certain conditions.
- The price represents a premium of ~10.2% to the closing price of the Company's ADS on December 15, 2021.
- Mr. Hu owns about 18.6% of the Company’s outstanding ordinary shares.
- Shares of FANH are up over 3% premarket.