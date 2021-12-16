Fanhua receives non-binding going private proposal

  • Fanhua's (NASDAQ:FANH) Board of Directors has received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter dated December 16, 2021, from a consortium led by Mr. Yinan Hu, founder and a director of the Company.
  • Per the letter, Mr. Yinan Hu offered to acquire all of the company's outstanding ordinary shares not already owned by the Consortium for $9.8 per ADS, or $0.49 per share in a going-private transaction, subject to certain conditions.
  • The price represents a premium of ~10.2% to the closing price of the Company's ADS on December 15, 2021.
  • Mr. Hu owns about 18.6% of the Company’s outstanding ordinary shares.
  • Shares of FANH are up over 3% premarket.
