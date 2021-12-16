RingCentral downgraded at MS on management turnover, lack of catalysts
Dec. 16, 2021 8:46 AM ETRingCentral, Inc. (RNG)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) shares are falling 1% Thursday morning as Morgan Stanley downgraded shares to equal-weight with a $220 price target, down from $390, noting shares are likely to suffer over management turnover and a lack of near-term catalysts.
- Analyst Meta Marshall noted that RingCentral's (RNG) differentiated go-to-market and large opportunity give it the opportunity to grow revenue at 30% for sometime and its current valuation, but the management turnover "only amplifies bear arguments for now."
- RingCentral's (RNG) have declined more than 52% year-to-date.
- Nonetheless, Marshall notes that RingCentral (RNG) is still in the "early days" of an $80 billion opportunity and the research firm could get more positive on the stock if the company is able to change its messaging and financial strategy.
- "We think a catalyst such as stabilization of enterprise price points, meaningful pickup of partnership revenue, or potential strategic activity will need to take place in order to garner greater investor support," Marshall wrote in the note.
- RingCentral (RNG) has been growing its go-to market channel since 2015 and has an attractive channel compensation structure and has partnered with legacy vendors that have more than 50% of the seats in the cloud communications market, while still partnering with multiple service providers.
- However, with price points for the enterprise cloud communications-as-a-service are still "meaningfully below current installed base seat," there is unlikely to be a positive re-rating in shares until these stabilize.
- Earlier this week, RingCentral (RNG) announced a $100 million share buyback program, noting that the board is confident in the company's continued success and long-term profitable growth, which they believe is not reflected in the current share price.