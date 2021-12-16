AGEN, LYG and ARVL among pre market gainers
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) +38% on FDA approval for kidney disease therapy.
- Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) +27% on a partnership agreement with Bujia for 10k new energy trucks.
- Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) +18% preliminary second quarter revenue increase of approximately 238%, to approximately $4.6M.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) +15%.
- FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) +14% secures 31 GWh inaugural offtake agreement with global ESS provider.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) +12% Kandy expands full PSTN replacement services to 40 countries.
- Doma Holdings (NYSE:DOMA) +11%.
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) +10% raises production guidance and U.S. facilities targets.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) +10%.
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) +10% on FQ1 results.
- Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) +9% FDA’s OTAT in agreement pain reduction as primary endpoint in Mesoblast's Phase 3 program.
- MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) +8% agrees to acquire Even Financial for $440M, sees accretion.
- Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) +7%.
- Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) +7%.
- Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI) +7% establishes the atai fellowship fund in psychedelic neuroscience with Massachusetts General Hospital’s center for the neuroscience of psychedelics.
- Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) +7% on Q3 results.
- BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) +7% announces insiders’ intention to purchase up to 10% of public market securities.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) +6% on FY results.
- Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) +6%.
- Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) +6%.
- Lloyds Banking (NYSE:LYG) +6%.
- Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) +6% reveals its first electric car designed to transform the global ride-hailing industry.
- Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) +5%.
- BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) +5%.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) +5%.