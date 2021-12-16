UBS looks to launch asset management joint venture with China Life - Reuters
Dec. 16, 2021 8:48 AM ETUBS Group AG (UBS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- In an effort to accelerate its presence in China, swiss-based UBS (NYSE:UBS) is talking with China Life Insurance Group to launch an asset management joint venture, two sources told Reuters.
- UBS (UBS) and China Life sign a memorandum to set up the joint venture, subject to approval from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, one source told Reuters. UBS will hold a majority stake in the new venture.
- Its consideration to form this venture comes after a failed attempt this year to lock in a similar deal with a wealth management unit of a state-owned Chinese Bank, two sources told Reuters.
- Shares of UBS rise 2.5% in pre-market trading.
- Towards the end of October, UBS agreed to sell a Spanish wealth management arm to Singular Bank.