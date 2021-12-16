Corporacion America Airport reports November traffic up 183.1%

Dec. 16, 2021 8:49 AM ETCorporación América Airports S.A. (CAAP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) reported a 183.1% Y/Y growth in passenger traffic in November 2021, and declined 35.0% when compared to the same period of 2019.
  • Domestic passenger: 2.875M (+223.7% Y/Y); International passenger: 1.02M (+324.6% Y/Y); Transit passenger: 500K (+18.0% Y/Y).
  • Cargo volume increased 24.6% Y/Y to 29.1K tons. When compared to November 2019, total cargo volume dropped -26.3%,mainly driven by decreases in Argentina and Brazil. While cargo volume in Uruguay was almost at the same level than the same month of 2019, Italy reported 20.9% higher cargo volume during that period.
  • Aircraft movements up 98.2% Y/Y, but fell -21.6% when compared to 2019 levels mainly due to a 26.8% decline in Argentina (to note, in Uruguay, aircraft movements was 12.3% higher than in November 2019).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.