Corporacion America Airport reports November traffic up 183.1%
Dec. 16, 2021 8:49 AM ETCorporación América Airports S.A. (CAAP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) reported a 183.1% Y/Y growth in passenger traffic in November 2021, and declined 35.0% when compared to the same period of 2019.
- Domestic passenger: 2.875M (+223.7% Y/Y); International passenger: 1.02M (+324.6% Y/Y); Transit passenger: 500K (+18.0% Y/Y).
- Cargo volume increased 24.6% Y/Y to 29.1K tons. When compared to November 2019, total cargo volume dropped -26.3%,mainly driven by decreases in Argentina and Brazil. While cargo volume in Uruguay was almost at the same level than the same month of 2019, Italy reported 20.9% higher cargo volume during that period.
- Aircraft movements up 98.2% Y/Y, but fell -21.6% when compared to 2019 levels mainly due to a 26.8% decline in Argentina (to note, in Uruguay, aircraft movements was 12.3% higher than in November 2019).