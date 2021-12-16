Dick's Sporting Goods is downgraded at Gordon Haskett on concerns the holiday quarter may disappoint
Dec. 16, 2021 8:49 AM ETDICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Gordon Haskett lowers its rating on Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) to Hold from Buy after warning on some choppiness with foot traffic in late November and early December. That adds to concerns that DKS can match the high level of comparable sales growth it has seen during the pandemic.
- Analyst Chuck Grom's number crunching: "In the near term, we are lowering our 4Q21 comp view by 200 basis points from +2.0% to 0.0% (vs. Street at +3.6%), bring our EPS down from $2.82 to $2.50. In the out year, we lower our comp view by 150 basis points to -5.5% and EPS from $10.65 to $10.25. This includes some incremental moderation in EBIT margins back to 12.4% versus FY21E finishing near 15.7%"
- Gordon Haskett drops its price target on DKS to $115, which is about 12X the new 2022 EPS estimate.
- Shares of DKS are up 1.23% premarket to $107.41.
- See all the valuation marks on Dick's (DKS) compared to peers and historic norms.