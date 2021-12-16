ElectraMeccanica gains after updating in Mesa assembly timeline
Dec. 16, 2021 8:56 AM ETElectrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) says its Mesa Assembly Facility in Arizona is on track and scheduled to be commissioned in the summer of 2022. The facility is being used to assemble an enhanced, U.S-built 2023 model year SOLO EV.
- The company says the first flex line at the facility will have the ability to produce up to 20K vehicles per year.
- CEO update: "As we continue to execute and deliver vehicles, we have built out sales, logistics and service networks to support all near-term delivery targets as we ramp production and sales. The U.S. base of operations in Mesa, Arizona is a critical component to this cohesive strategy."
- Shares of SOLO are up 1.55% premarket.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on SOLO flipped to Very Bearish yesterday.