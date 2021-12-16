ElectraMeccanica gains after updating in Mesa assembly timeline

Dec. 16, 2021 8:56 AM ETElectrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

price of btc is going to breakout

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

  • ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) says its Mesa Assembly Facility in Arizona is on track and scheduled to be commissioned in the summer of 2022. The facility is being used to assemble an enhanced, U.S-built 2023 model year SOLO EV.
  • The company says the first flex line at the facility will have the ability to produce up to 20K vehicles per year.
  • CEO update: "As we continue to execute and deliver vehicles, we have built out sales, logistics and service networks to support all near-term delivery targets as we ramp production and sales. The U.S. base of operations in Mesa, Arizona is a critical component to this cohesive strategy."
  • Shares of SOLO are up 1.55% premarket.
  • The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on SOLO flipped to Very Bearish yesterday.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.