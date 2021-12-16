NanoXplore acquires Canuck Compounders for $9.3M, issues FY22 guidance
Dec. 16, 2021 8:59 AM ETNNXPFBy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor4 Comments
- NanoXplore (OTCQX:NNXPF) has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Canuck Compounders for a total cash consideration of approximately $9.3M, representing a multiple of approximately five times of the average EBITDA of the last three years.
- Canuck is a privately held plastic recycling compounder with a production capacity of approximately 40 million pounds annually.
- This acquisition will bolster revenue by approximately $20M annually, without considering revenues derived from graphene inclusion.”
- Financial Guidance
- “For fiscal 2022 ending June 30, 2022, we expect annual revenues of about C$85 million,” said Luc Veilleux, Chief Financial Officer of NanoXplore. “We anticipate that revenues in the second quarter will be in-line with the first quarter of fiscal 2022, followed by progressive growth in the third and fourth quarters due to the Canuck acquisition and improved outlook provided by customers. We also expect to achieve positive EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2022.”
- Source: Press Release