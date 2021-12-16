AAR nabs 10-year $365M USAFE F-16 depot-level maintenance & modification contract
Dec. 16, 2021 9:01 AM ETAAR Corp. (AIR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- AAR (NYSE:AIR) received a 10-year $365M firm fixed price, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center to support U.S. Air Forces in Europe F-16 aircraft.
- "We will draw from our global sustainment infrastructure and existing partnerships to optimize fleet readiness in the European theater," SVP, Integrated Solutions Nicholas Gross commented.
- AAR will provide aircraft depot-level maintenance and repair primarily for F-16 aircraft allocated to USAFE and to support possible overflow requirements for all USAF F-16 aircraft.
- AAR will send Contractor Field Teams to perform depot-level repairs on any F-16 aircraft at any location on an as-needed basis.
- Work will include F-16 avionics and structural depot-level maintenance and modifications, Service Life Extension Program modifications, drop-in maintenance, and full strip, paint, and corrosion control on selected aircraft required to sustain the F-16 fleet across Europe.