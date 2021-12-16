Chipotle goes all digital with new store concept

  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) says it plans to open its first Chipotlane Digital Kitchen restaurant in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. The new concept has no dining room or front line.
  • The new restaurant prototype offers a Chipotlane and walk-up window for efficient digital order pickup in a smaller format than a traditional Chipotlane. The kitchen is equipped with a make line dedicated to digital orders.
  • CMG has traditionally seen one of the best throughput rates in the restaurant sector.
  • Chipotle (CMG) says Chipotlanes are a key growth strategy for the brand and perform with the highest margins across the board. The new Chipotlane Digital Kitchen is seen suited for the growing digital business.
  • Shares of CMG are up 0.66% premarket to $1,712.50.
