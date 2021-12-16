Pear Therapeutics trends higher with acquisition of two assets addressing depression conditions
Dec. 16, 2021 9:21 AM ETPear Therapeutics, Inc. (PEAR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) acquired and/or licensed two new digital therapeutic assets, from Waypoint Health Innovations and a researcher named Fredrik Holländare of Örebro University, that are designed for the treatment of a spectrum of depression conditions.
- Company intends to leverage these two new assets to expand its depression product candidate to treat mild, moderate, severe, and treatment-refractory depression.
- “The addition of these depression assets to our portfolio fits squarely in our near-term focus to expand our leadership in psychiatry. With these deals, we have the potential to optimize our depression PDT candidate to help address one of the largest patient populations in mental and behavioral health,” said Corey McCann, President and CEO.
- Shares +1.3% during pre-market.