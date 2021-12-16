McDonald's settles lawsuit against former CEO accused of inappropriate work relationships
Dec. 16, 2021 9:24 AM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) has settled a lawsuit against former CEO Steve Easterbrook, taking back $105M of his severance payment.
- The burger maker fired Easterbrook in November 2019 following an investigation that determined he had a consensual relationship with an employee. Despite this, the company still paid out a severance worth $42M in cash and equity at the time.
- In August 2020, McDonald's filed a lawsuit alleging that Easterbrook had lied to the company and destroyed evidence regarding three additional employee relationships. As part of the settlement, Easterbrook returned his severance package and apologized for his behavior.
- New McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski has been attempting to recover the company's image following the debacle, holding employee town halls and implementing companywide values. Still, McDonald's has recently been in the news for protests against racial discrimination and sexual harassment.