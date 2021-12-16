Nasdaq, S&P 500 drop as tech weakens, Dow Jones ends near flat

  • The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) finishes -2.4%, giving up most of its post-Fed rally as megacaps and chip stocks fall.
  • The S&P (SP500) closes -0.8% lower and the Dow (DJI) ends near flat despite support from Goldman Sachs.
  • The megacaps are down along with their sector homes as Info Tech rounds out the session down more than 2.5% and Consumer Discretionary and Communication Services end in the red.
  • Adobe is the biggest decliner in the S&P on disappointing outlook. Big semiconductor names like Xilinx, AMD and Nvidia all close down more than 5%.
  • Cyclicals gain, with Financials and Materials at the top.
  • Rates are lower, which would usually benefit growth, but curve is steepening, with near-term rates falling more.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield is down 3 basis points to 1.43% and the 2-year is off 6 basis point to 0.62%.
  • The bond market is contending with the Fed's hawkish move and a surprise rate hike by the Bank of England. The ECB remains the most dovish of the three, slowing emergency asset purchases.
  • Stocks rallied into the close yesterday despite after the FOMC announcement, despite faster tapering and three rate hikes in next year's dot plot.
  • Economic data was mixed before the bell, with the Philly Fed coming in lower than expected, but with prices paid also down, and November housing starts surging.
  • "Starts likely benefited from unseasonably mild weather throughout most of the country during the month and a relatively late Thanksgiving," Wells Fargo economist Mark Vitner says. "Demand is also remarkably strong. Yesterday's NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index showed sales maintained strong momentum in December."
  • Among other active stocks, AT&T is among the best performers in the S&P, snagging a top rating from Morgan Stanley on valuation.
