Billionaire Lee Cooperman: Aggressive stimulus will 'bite us in the ass'
Dec. 16, 2021 9:34 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Billionaire hedge fund manager Lee Cooperman reported Thursday that he sees none of the classic signs of a looming recession, although he believes the economy will eventually pay the price for the massive amounts of stimulus pumped into the system.
- "I think we've had very aggressive fiscal and monetary policy and I think it is going to come and bite us in the ass," the chairman and CEO of Omega Family Office told CNBC.
- "I have a negative longer-term view. No one is paying attention to the explosion in debt in the country," he said.
- Cooperman noted that some more speculative parts of the stock market have experienced a sharp correction lately. Characterizing the speculative and meme stocks as the "Robinhood market," he said these names "have gotten cremated" in recent months.
- Although he has concerns about the current market "borrowing from the future," Cooperman doesn't see a massive near-term threat to the economy.
- In his near-term outlook, Cooperman noted that recessions are typically triggered by "high and rising real interest rates" and while the Federal Reserve has recently pivoted to a more hawkish stance, signaling three rate hikes in 2022, current rates remain historically low.
- In addition, Cooperman acknowledged the presence of "accelerating and problematic inflation" but contended that "inflation is a friend of common stocks." He noted that stocks represent one of the assets that see their prices increased through inflation.
- Commenting on the current political climate, Cooperman lamented the "vilification of wealthy people" that he says has become a prominent part of current politics.
- He specifically took aim at U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who he called a "nasty fool" for stirring "class hatred."
