Stryve Foods jumps 20% after distribution expansion with Costco and Walmart
Dec. 16, 2021 9:31 AM ETStryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) scores new distribution agreements with Costco and Walmart, starting in 2022 expansion plans.
- The company almost doubles its distribution of Biltong and Vacadillos products with the addition of Costco's Arizona following its availability at Costco warehouses in the northwest U.S. region.
- Also, Stryve’s Costco warehouse count is set to increase significantly in 2022 with distribution deals in place for Bay Area region.
- At Walmart, Stryve is adding in April two new Vacadillos Carne Seca stock keeping units ((SKUs)) and one Stryve Biltong multipack to its array of products offered at Walmart Supercenters.
- This more than doubles Walmart's Stryve SKUs from two to five.
- "Stryve meat snacks have proven to be strong performers and a terrific fit for Costco and Walmart shoppers.....Specifically, the opportunity with Costco next year to participate in the MVM nationwide campaign confirms that Stryve’s products and strategy are on point with consumers and retailers alike," says CEO and Co-Founder Joe Oblas.
- Stock is up 21% in pre-market trading.
- Earlier, David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital added new positions in Stryve Foods.