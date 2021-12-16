Apollo Global announces DL Energy to acquire minority stake in CPV Fairview

Dec. 16, 2021 9:32 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Apollo (APO +1.5%) and DL Energy announced that latter has agreed to acquire a 25% equity interest in CPV Fairview Energy Center from Apollo Infrastructure Funds.
  • Based in Jackson Township, CPV Fairview is a state-of-the-art 1,050MW power generation company dedicated to increasing America’s energy sustainability by providing safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally responsible electric power.
  • As a result of the transaction, DL Energy will join CPV Fairview’s existing equity owners Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) and Osaka Gas.
  • The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed by Q1 2022.
  • In November, Apollo Funds acquired a 50% stake in leading energy storage and renewable energy platform, Broad Reach Power, and recently committed more than $820 million of funding to NextEra Energy Partners for its stake in a renewable energy generation portfolio.
