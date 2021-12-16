Arrival jumps 5% on first electric car to transform the global ride-hailing industry
Dec. 16, 2021 9:34 AM ETArrival (ARVL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) reveals the first finished prototype of the Arrival Car that has been designed specifically for the ride hailing industry to give the best possible experience for both drivers and passengers and bring clean air to urban environments where most ride-hailing mileage occurs.
- Company announced its partnership with Uber to develop an affordable, purpose-built electric vehicle for ride-hailing drivers earlier this year.
- “This is a key milestone for Arrival and we’re thrilled today to be releasing the first look at the Arrival Car. Over the past six months, we have been working closely with Uber’s drivers to create a vehicle specifically for the ride hailing industry, and making it affordable, durable and great to look at,” said Tom Elvidge, EVP Vehicle Platforms at Arrival.
- Shares +5% during pre-market.