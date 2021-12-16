Booking Holdings tracks higher after RBC points to positive trends
Dec. 16, 2021
- RBC Capital Markets upgrades Booking Holdings (BKNG +0.6%) to an Outperform rating after having it slotted at Sector Perform.
- RBC's bull view: "We believe a host of both positive industry and company developments combined with an expectations mismatch have created an opportunity in BKNG, prompting an upgrade to Outperform. In particular, 1) underappreciated structurally higher profitability vs. pre-pandemic, 2) minimal exposure to the subtle direct booking trend our U.S. property manager checks are detecting."
- The firm assigns a price target of $,2700 to rep more than 25% upside potential for shares.
- Wall Street ratings scorecard on Booking: 18 Buy-equivalent ratings or higher, 16 Neutral-equivalent ratings and 1 Sell-equivalent rating.