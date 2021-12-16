December PMI Composite Flash print inches marginally lower M/M, comes in above consensus

Dec. 16, 2021 9:47 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

  • U.S. private sector businesses indicated a strong upturn in output at 2021 end, despite the rate of expansion easing to the slowest for three months.
  • Supporting the upturn in activity was a quicker increase in December new orders, pace of expansion was the sharpest for five months, and largely driven by a faster rise in service sector new business.
  • Service Index: 57.5 vs. 58.5 consensus, 58 prior.
  • Business activity upturn remained sharp despite slowing to a 3-month low as demand conditions strengthened at the end of the year.
  • The pace of new business growth accelerated to the fastest for five months; Foreign client demand also rose.
  • Employment growth slowed to the softest for three months in December, as pressure on capacity remained substantial.
  • Backlogs of work rose at the third-fastest pace on record.
  • Output expectations for the year ahead were the greatest for four months in December, amid hopes of smoother supply flows in 2022.
