Exela Technologies jumps 3% on $42M interest expense reduction and loan amortization

Dec. 16, 2021 10:01 AM ETExela Technologies, Inc. (XELA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) jumps 2.65% as it completes the senior notes exchange offer and private exchange of its term loans with certain of its lenders, thereby reducing the long-term debt by ~$454M as compared to the long-term debt outstanding as of December 31, 2020.
  • As previously reported, the total amount of senior notes tendered reached a 97.6% tender rate and the Company was able to exchange or cancel a majority of its outstanding credit agreement obligations.
  • The transactions will result in an estimated annual reduction of cash interest expense and loan amortization of $42M, exceeding the Company’s stated $37.5M target.
  • "I am pleased that the Company is on track to exceed the free cash flow improvement of $50 million per annum, which was announced during our Q3 earnings call." said Par Chadha, Exela’s Executive Chairman
