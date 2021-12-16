Kura Oncology doses first patient in mid-stage tipifarnib + alpelisib study in head/neck cancer

Dec. 16, 2021 9:58 AM ETKura Oncology, Inc. (KURA)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Kura Oncology (KURA +0.8%) announces dose administration for the first patient in Phase 1/2 KURRENT clinical trial of tipifarnib in combination with Novartis’ alpelisib in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).
  • The KURRENT trial is a biomarker-defined cohort study designed to evaluate the safety, determine the recommended combination dosing and assess early anti-tumor activity of tipifarnib and alpelisib for the treatment of HNSCC patients whose tumors are dependent on HRAS and/or PI3Kα pathways.
  • Earlier this year, Kura collaborated with Novartis to evaluate tipifarnib and alpelisib in HNSCC.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.