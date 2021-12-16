Kura Oncology doses first patient in mid-stage tipifarnib + alpelisib study in head/neck cancer
Dec. 16, 2021 9:58 AM ETKura Oncology, Inc. (KURA)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Kura Oncology (KURA +0.8%) announces dose administration for the first patient in Phase 1/2 KURRENT clinical trial of tipifarnib in combination with Novartis’ alpelisib in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).
- The KURRENT trial is a biomarker-defined cohort study designed to evaluate the safety, determine the recommended combination dosing and assess early anti-tumor activity of tipifarnib and alpelisib for the treatment of HNSCC patients whose tumors are dependent on HRAS and/or PI3Kα pathways.
- Earlier this year, Kura collaborated with Novartis to evaluate tipifarnib and alpelisib in HNSCC.