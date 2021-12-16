Uber Eats will begin autonomous deliveries to customers in early 2022
Dec. 16, 2021 10:00 AM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)By: SA News Team9 Comments
- Uber (UBER +0.9%) announces a partnership with driverless technology company Motional to launch autonomous deliveries for Uber customers, starting in Santa Monica in early 2022. The partnership is Uber's first with an autonomous vehicle provider.
- Motional will use its next-generation autonomous vehicle, the all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 5-based robotaxi, with in-vehicle modifications in place to enable autonomous deliveries of select meal kits to Uber customers.
- Both Uber and Motional see autonomous vehicles playing an important role in the on-demand delivery ecosystem, with AVs helping to increase access to convenient and affordable deliveries.
- Following a 25% decline in UBER stock price over the past year, Seeking Alpha contributor Rogue Trader believes that cyclical tailwinds make UBER a good investment.