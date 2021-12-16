EVgo launches new mobile app focused on simplifying and personalizing charging experience
Dec. 16, 2021 10:08 AM ETEVgo, Inc. (EVGO)By: SA News Team
- EVgo, Inc. (EVGO -3.9%) unveils its all-new EVgo mobile app featuring convenient functionality that allows customers to recharge in three steps: plug in, tap to start, and charge up.
- The new app supports EVgo’s goal to make charging simple, delivering an industry-leading user experience that makes switching to an EV more inviting, says the company in a press release. The app integrates the EVgo Rewards™ loyalty program so drivers can save money the more they charge with EVgo.
- EVgo's charging network comprises over 1,500 public fast chargers and 1,200+ L2 chargers across 68 metropolitan areas and 35 states.
