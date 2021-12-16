Turkish lira swoons to new lows after rate cut, minimum wage boost announced
Dec. 16, 2021 10:16 AM ET
- The Turkish lira sinks 5.4% against the U.S. dollar as the country's central bank continues its unorthodox policy of cutting rates in an attempt to boost the economy even as inflation climbs. The lira touched an all-time low of 15.73 lira per dollar.
- Turkey's central bank cuts its key rate to 14% from 15%, citing the increased uncertainty from the reintroduction of travel restrictions and lockdowns triggered by new coronavirus variants.
- To offset the depreciation of the lira, Turkey's minimum wage will rise 50% next year to help offset inflation that has jumped after a series of interest-rate cuts by the central bank. The monthly net minimum salary will be 4,250 lira ($275), President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a televised press conference. That compares with 2,826 lira in 2021.
- YTD, the Turkish lira has fallen 52% against the U.S. dollar.
- iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) falls 2.4% in midmorning trading New York time.
- The bank said increased inflation in November was driven by "developments in exchange rates and supply side factors... The committee decided to complete the use of the limited room implied by transitory effects of supply-side factors and other factors beyond monetary policy’s control on price increases and reduced the policy rate by 100 basis points."
- The total effect of recent policy decisions will be monitored in Q1 2022 and during this period, all aspects of its policy framework will be reassessed in order to form a "foundation for a sustainable price stability."
