Eros STX jumps 11% as Sling TV adds Eros Now to service

  • Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) has jumped 11% on the news that Sling TV (DISH +2.5%) has added the Eros Now streaming service to its lineup.
  • The move gets Sling's International subscribers access to the Eros library, more than 1,500 titles including Web originals and films.
  • That library on Sling will grow in coming months to more than 6,000 film titles, available in a number of regional languages including Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil and more.
  • It's available to customers with the Desi Binge package, as well as the Hindi Pack and Hindi Mega Pack at no additional charge. It can also be bought as a stand-alone service, or an add-on to another Sling service at $5/month.
