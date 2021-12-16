Eros STX jumps 11% as Sling TV adds Eros Now to service
Dec. 16, 2021 10:57 AM ETEros STX Global Corporation (ESGC)DISHBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) has jumped 11% on the news that Sling TV (DISH +2.5%) has added the Eros Now streaming service to its lineup.
- The move gets Sling's International subscribers access to the Eros library, more than 1,500 titles including Web originals and films.
- That library on Sling will grow in coming months to more than 6,000 film titles, available in a number of regional languages including Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil and more.
- It's available to customers with the Desi Binge package, as well as the Hindi Pack and Hindi Mega Pack at no additional charge. It can also be bought as a stand-alone service, or an add-on to another Sling service at $5/month.