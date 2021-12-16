EzFill announces new revolving credit facility of ~$16M

Dec. 16, 2021 11:00 AM ETEZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • EzFill (EZFL -4.4%) enters into a revolving credit line agreement with City National Bank of Florida.
  • Under the revolving credit facility, the company may borrow up to ~$16M, a number that will vary over time.
  • Funds can be used for general corporate purposes.
  • The facility is secured with the securities held in company portfolio.
  • Arthur Levine, CFO, “With increased financial flexibility and momentum building in the business, we believe that we are well positioned to achieve the next stage of our operational growth.”
