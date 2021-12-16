Baker Hughes selling equipment for carbon capture to Australia's Santos
Dec. 16, 2021 11:29 AM ETXOP, OISHF, STOSF, BKRBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) in the news today with an equipment sale to Australian LNG and domestic oil & gas producer Santos (OTCPK:STOSF).
- The project will store 1.7mtpa of CO2 in depleted, onshore natural gas reservoirs, about 1/2 of 1% of Australia's annual CO2 emissions.
- The equipment is for the Moomba CCS project, and Baker will be providing gas turbine, compressor and heat recovery technology.
- The project in its entirety is expected cost ~$165m and break even at $24 per ton, a breakeven that would be well in the money if located within Europe's cap-and-trade system.
- Having wildly under-performed global peers YTD, with Santos equity up ~2% versus the (NYSEARCA:XOP) up ~68%, after acquiring Oil Search (OTCPK:OISHF), and all the while enjoying the best gas market in history, Santos Management adding another variable to the mix for 2022.