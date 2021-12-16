Baker Hughes selling equipment for carbon capture to Australia's Santos

Dec. 16, 2021 11:29 AM ETXOP, OISHF, STOSF, BKRBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor

Simplistic aerial shot above Lake Dumbleyung, Australia

Abstract Aerial Art/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) in the news today with an equipment sale to Australian LNG and domestic oil & gas producer Santos (OTCPK:STOSF).
  • The project will store 1.7mtpa of CO2 in depleted, onshore natural gas reservoirs, about 1/2 of 1% of Australia's annual CO2 emissions.
  • The equipment is for the Moomba CCS project, and Baker will be providing gas turbine, compressor and heat recovery technology.
  • The project in its entirety is expected cost ~$165m and break even at $24 per ton, a breakeven that would be well in the money if located within Europe's cap-and-trade system.
  • Having wildly under-performed global peers YTD, with Santos equity up ~2% versus the (NYSEARCA:XOP) up ~68%, after acquiring Oil Search (OTCPK:OISHF), and all the while enjoying the best gas market in history, Santos Management adding another variable to the mix for 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.