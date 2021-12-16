Nissan eyes building battery recycling plants outside of Japan
Dec. 16, 2021
- Nissan Motor (OTCPK:NSANY) is looking to build new battery recycling factories in Europe and the U.S. by the end of fiscal year 2025, according to Nikkei. The factories would be the company's first recycling plants located outside of Japan.
- The goal of the Japanese automaker is to lower production costs to help offset elevated rare metals prices.
- Last month, the company reiterated its strong electrification push with a commitment to spend more than $17B over five years to increase EV production. The company plans to launch 23 electrified vehicles by 2030.
