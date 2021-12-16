Arhaus gains 3% on insider buying

Dec. 16, 2021 1:57 PM ETARHSBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) shares trades 3% higher after CFO Dawn Phillipson bought 50,000 shares at $11.05 - $11.65 for ~$581K, as per latest SEC filing. Following this transaction, the CFO now owns close to 0.62M common shares in the company.
  • In another event, Chief marketing officer Jennifer E Porter bought 30K shares for $11.99/share, as per the latest SEC filing.
  • These shares were purchased in multiple transactions valued at $11.90-$12.07 per share.
  • Following this transaction, the executive now owns close to 0.38M shares in the company.
  • Yesterday, the company closed on a 15-asset industrial portfolio acquisition in Cleveland, Ohio.
