Airbus gains on winning Air France-KLM order for 100 aircraft
Dec. 16, 2021 1:27 PM ETAirbus SE (EADSF), EADSYBABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF +2.0%) (OTCPK:EADSY +1.5%) shares are on the rise after the Air France-KLM group announced orders for 100 Airbus A320neo family aircraft for KLM and Transavia.
- Air France-KLM also has purchase rights for another 60 aircraft for its KLM and Transvania carriers. The airline group signed a letter of intent for the purchase of four Airbus A350F freighter aircraft to increase cargo capacity at Air France.
- The order includes full substitution rights to Airbus A350 passenger aircraft, which currently lead Air France's long-haul fleet. Air France runs 12 of 38 aircraft of the type on order. Air France-KLM operated a fleet of 502 aircraft as of December 15, 2021.
- The aircraft will run medium-haul routes in Europe, including from KLM's global hub at Amsterdam-Schiphol Airport and Transavia Dutch and French bases. The win comes shortly after a Reuters report suggested that Airbus was set to win aircraft orders from Air France-KLM over rival Boeing (NYSE:BA).
- The win is crucial for Airbus. The aircraft manufacturer had made 58 deliveries and recorded 318 new orders in November, but will need to ramp up monthly deliveries in December to meet its full-year target.
- Meanwhile, rival Boeing is on track to end 2021 with more than a twofold jump in deliveries.