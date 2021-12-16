AuthID.ai falls after new short report from White Diamond Research (update)
Dec. 16, 2021 2:00 PM ETIpsidy Inc. (AUID)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Update 3:52pm: Adds authID.ai comment.
- authID.ai (NASDAQ:AUID), formerly known as Ipsidy, dropped 12% after a new short report from White Diamond Research, which sees potential 90% downside to $1.50/share.
- White Diamond alleges that the company has "misled investors" that AUID is a a pure-play SaaS, even as none of its revenue are from its SaaS product.
- The short report compares the AUID story to that of cybersecurity company Intrusion, which has plummeted 85% since White Diamond's short report in mid April.
- An AUID spokesperson responded to the short report with the following:
- "Since our rebrand in June 2021, we have focused on driving product innovation and development across our biometric authentication portfolio, which has resulted in several key successes including a recent patent for our facial biometrics routing technology. Additionally, we significantly strengthened our bench of industry experts in sales, product, and technology to guide our innovation pipeline and sales outlook to the benefit of our shareholders, customers, and employees. We remain committed to executing our growth strategy to address the emerging market opportunity for facial biometric technology for enterprise and consumer fraud protection," a company spokesperson said in a statement to Seeking Alpha.
- AUID short interest is 2.3%.
