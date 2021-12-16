Endo falls 12% after FDA asks FTC to investigate 'anticompetitive' practices
- In denying a Citizen Petition from Endo International (ENDP -12.4%) that sought to block approval of a generic of one of its drugs, the FDA says it is referring the company's attempt to the attention of the Federal Trade Commission.
- The petition "appears to have been submitted with the primary purpose of delaying approval of Eagle's ANDA and fails to raise valid scientific or regulatory issues," the FDA wrote in a letter to Endo's attorney at Axinn.
- The development was first reported by Stat News.
- Endo subsidiary Par Pharmaceutical markets Vasostrict (vasopressin). Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX -0.8%) filed an ANDA to sell a generic version, which the FDA approved yesterday.
- Vasostrict had sales of $786M last year.
- "FDA intends to refer this matter to the FTC, which has the administrative tools and the expertise to investigate and address anticompetitive business practices," the letter states.
