Endo falls 12% after FDA asks FTC to investigate 'anticompetitive' practices

Dec. 16, 2021 2:04 PM ETEndo International plc (ENDP)EGRXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

RiverNorthPhotography/iStock via Getty Images

  • In denying a Citizen Petition from Endo International (ENDP -12.4%) that sought to block approval of a generic of one of its drugs, the FDA says it is referring the company's attempt to the attention of the Federal Trade Commission.
  • The petition "appears to have been submitted with the primary purpose of delaying approval of Eagle's ANDA and fails to raise valid scientific or regulatory issues," the FDA wrote in a letter to Endo's attorney at Axinn.
  • The development was first reported by Stat News.
  • Endo subsidiary Par Pharmaceutical markets Vasostrict (vasopressin). Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX -0.8%) filed an ANDA to sell a generic version, which the FDA approved yesterday.
  • Vasostrict had sales of $786M last year.
  • "FDA intends to refer this matter to the FTC, which has the administrative tools and the expertise to investigate and address anticompetitive business practices," the letter states.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor CashFlow Hunter explains why the generic approval is a significant headwind for the company.
