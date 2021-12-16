Aerojet Rocketdyne gains after speculation deal may not be opposed by FTC

Lockheed Martin headquarters located in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) rose almost 5% after a report earlier that someone who has been opposed to the Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) acquisition believes it will likely not be blocked by antitrust regulators.
  • An unidentified complaint who has been against the combination is said to believe that the Federal Trade Commission is unlikely to block the transaction, according to a CTFN report.
  • The latest report from CTFN comes after the publication reported earlier this week that the Pentagon is said to support the Lockheed deal.
  • Bloomberg reported in late October that Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks reportedly sent a letter with the Pentagon's view on Aerojet/Lockheed deal. The news service didn't say at the time how the DOD viewed the deal.
  • Earlier this month, Lockheed Martin's CEO reiterated he sees a 1Q close for Aerojet Rocketdyne deal.
