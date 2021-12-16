Manchester United and other soccer clubs at risk of more COVID headwinds

Dec. 16, 2021 2:36 PM ETManchester United plc (MANU), MVP, BORUF, JVTSFASRAFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Old Trafford football stadium

COO7/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) is down 0.33% on the day and is off right around 5% for the week as the English Premier League continues to cancel more matches due to COVID-19 cases. Four more matches were scratched off the schedule for this weekend due to outbreaks.
  • Some clubs are pushing for a pause in the Premier League season until January 15, which would impact revenue streams.
  • The Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) could feel an impact if match cancellations continue for an extended period and extend outside of the UK. Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund (OTCPK:BORUF), Juventus (OTCPK:JVTSF) and A.S. Roma (OTCPK:ASRAF) are four of its top ten holdings in the fund.
