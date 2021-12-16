Stewart buys Devon Title Agency, terms undisclosed

  • Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) has acquired Devon Title Agency, a full service title and settlement company in Michigan.
  • Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Stewart Group President Steve Lessack commented, "The addition of Devon to the Stewart family of companies establishes us as one of the market leaders in Michigan. Devon is a well-respected brand with a great team of associates who deliver outstanding service to residential, commercial and lender customers. The complementary strengths and capabilities they bring will only further strengthen both companies and create additional opportunities for each as we look to their management team to continue building the Devon brand."
