SocGen's Edwards says fear the FAANG falter in 2022: At the Open
Dec. 17, 2021 7:00 AM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), QQQ, XLKSP500
- Societe Generale's uber bear Albert Edwards stays true to form, predicting a sharp fall in stocks next year as U.S. tech unravels.
- "Unsupported by earnings growth and with poor market breadth, it may not be higher bond yields that burst this tech bubble," Edwards writes in a note.
- Unlike any other market, the S&P (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) is dominated by tech stocks and the FAANGs and the whole market goes "belly up" if they do, Edwards says.
- Until recently "there had been a supportive underlying earnings story, now the sector has become reliant on massive multiple expansion relative to the rest of the market," he adds.
- Nasdaq (COMP.IND) (NASDAQ:QQQ) breadth deterioration not seen since the peak of the tech bubble is also a problem.
- Edwards notes data from Crescat Capital's Tavi Costa showing 65% of the Nasdaq Composite components are below their 200-day moving averages, and where Costa warns investors to beware "of times when the generals but the soldiers don't follow."
- "The sickly aroma of fear is beginning to invade the nostrils of investors," Edwards says. "Certainly, this may be one explanation why real yields remain so low and why implied 5y inflation expectations in 5 years have begun to slide to 2021 lows - all but ignoring the recent very high CPI data."
- The "US tech sector that has so dominated this bull market in one form (the IT sector) (NYSEARCA:XLK) or another (the FAANGs) seems to be pretty invulnerable in the face of some of the major threats it is now facing," he says. "But we have seen a similar Vortex of Debility before, most recently just ahead of the Lehman bankruptcy."
