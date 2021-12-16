FedEx announces new $5B share buyback plan
Dec. 16, 2021 4:11 PM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has announced a new $5B share repurchase program.
- The new program is in addition to the buyback plan announced in 2016, which authorized the repurchase of up to 25M shares, of which 2.3M shares remain available for repurchase.
- FedEx plans to enter into a $1.5B accelerated share repurchase program (ASR) with respect to the buybacks. Approximately 80% of the shares to be repurchased under the ASR will be received by FedEx at the ASR agreement’s inception.
- Fiscal YTD, the company has repurchased approximately $750M of its common stock.
- FDX shares are currently up +8.06% AH on FQ2 earnings, revenue beats