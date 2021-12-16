Chart Talk: TIP ETF closes below 200-day MA for first time in 8-months

Dec. 16, 2021 4:18 PM ETiShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)By: Jason Capul, SA News Editor

The word Inflation three dimensional in yellow. Surface in concrete and cracked, in yellow, reföection on the floor. The background in black.

Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

  • The iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) closed below its 200-day moving average for the first time in eight months, dating back to Apr. 14.
  • See in the chart below the relationship between TIP and the U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield, along with the crossing below of the moving average.
  • Market participants who are nervous about rising inflation levels can look towards U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or "TIPS," ETFs for protection. See more information on six other TIPS ETFs.

