Chart Talk: TIP ETF closes below 200-day MA for first time in 8-months
Dec. 16, 2021 4:18 PM ETiShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)By: Jason Capul, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) closed below its 200-day moving average for the first time in eight months, dating back to Apr. 14.
- See in the chart below the relationship between TIP and the U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield, along with the crossing below of the moving average.
- Market participants who are nervous about rising inflation levels can look towards U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or "TIPS," ETFs for protection. See more information on six other TIPS ETFs.