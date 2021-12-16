Inotiv EPS beats by $0.19, revenue in-line

Dec. 16, 2021 4:22 PM ETInotiv, Inc. (NOTV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV): FQ4 GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.19.
  • Revenue of $30.08M (+90.7% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Shares -0.47%.
  • Press Release
  • Gross profit increased 123.0% to $10.3 million, from $4.6 million in Q4 FY 2020, reflecting higher revenue and a 496 basis point expansion in gross margin to 34.3%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $4.3 million, from $156,000 in Q4 FY 2020.
  • Book-to-bill ratio of 1.77x for services business.
  • Ending backlog of $81.4 million, up 31.3% compared to $62.0 million at June 30, 2021, and up 85.8% from $43.8 million at September 30, 2020..
