Power Solutions International secures additional credit facility from Weichai America
Dec. 16, 2021 4:32 PM ETPower Solutions International, Inc. (PSIX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Power Solutions International (OTCPK:PSIX) secures $25M additional credit facility in a new loan agreement with its majority shareholder Weichai America. It provides the company with access to up to $50M of credit at the discretion of Weichai
- This third shareholder agreement comes at an interest rate of LIBOR plus 4.5% with maturity on Nov. 30, 2022.
- The company previously entered into loan agreements with Weichai which includes a $130M under first agreement and $25M in second shareholder's loan agreement.
- Stock closed at $3.99 on Thursday, up 19%.
