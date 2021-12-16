Power Solutions International secures additional credit facility from Weichai America

Dec. 16, 2021 4:32 PM ETPower Solutions International, Inc. (PSIX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Power Solutions International (OTCPK:PSIX) secures $25M additional credit facility in a new loan agreement with its majority shareholder Weichai America. It provides the company with access to up to $50M of credit at the discretion of Weichai
  • This third shareholder agreement comes at an interest rate of LIBOR plus 4.5% with maturity on Nov. 30, 2022.
  • The company previously entered into loan agreements with Weichai which includes a $130M under first agreement and $25M in second shareholder's loan agreement.
  • Stock closed at $3.99 on Thursday, up 19%.
  • Earlier, Power Solutions reports Q3 results
