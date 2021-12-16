Shift4 Payments authorizes $100M share buyback
Dec. 16, 2021 4:56 PM ETShift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA11 Comments
- Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) authorizes to repurchase up to $100M of the company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 and will expire on December 31, 2022.
- Jared Isaacman, Chairman and CEO said, “This buyback authorization reinforces the board and management’s confidence in the strength of the Company. We believe the current market value of our shares does not accurately reflect the value of the Company. This program represents a responsible way to deploy capital consistent with our disciplined approach. We are committed to creating value for our shareholders by continuing to prioritize capital allocation initiatives that support our growth strategies and maintain flexibility to pursue organic and inorganic market expansion. We believe that this repurchase program will not hinder those efforts based upon the significant amount of cash on our balance sheet and the anticipated free cash flow for the year ahead.”
- The stock has a market cap of $4.35B and has lost about 17% during the last one year.
- Shares +1.5% during after hours.