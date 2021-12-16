StraightUp Resources names new CEO

Dec. 16, 2021 5:20 PM ETStraightup Resources Inc. (STUPF)GTBAF, KGCBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • StraightUp Resources (OTCPK:STUPF) appoints Rod Husband as the company's new chief executive officer.
  • Husband is a economic geologist with over thirty years of experience in the international commodity and finance sectors. Husband is also accredited for raising over $150M for the exploration and development of multiple companies.
  • StraightUp's President and Director, Mark Brezer says, "This appointment strengthens management and brings a new layer of expertise to the team. Of further importance to the Company is the recent news of our neighbours, Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCQX:GTBAF), is potentially being acquired by Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) for well over a billion dollars."
