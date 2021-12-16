Ekso Bionics announces EksoNR multi-unit order
Dec. 16, 2021 5:42 PM ETEkso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) announced that the Nebraska Chapter of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, an international nonprofit community organization has purchased two EksoNR devices on behalf of local Nebraska inpatient rehabilitation facilities.
- EksoNR is the most clinically used robotic exoskeleton designed to be used in a rehabilitation setting to progress neurorehab patients to learn to walk again with a more natural gait.
- “Ekso Bionics is proud to partner with the Fraternal Order of Eagles in improving outcomes for patients through our innovative EksoNR technology,” said Bill Shaw, Chief Commercial Officer. “With EksoNR devices placed at multiple Nebraska locations that have a deep focus on neurorehabilitation, an increasing number of physical therapists will have necessary tools to elevate the standard of care for neurorehabilitation with our groundbreaking exoskeleton.”