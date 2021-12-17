TeleSign to go public via a SPAC deal at $1.3 billion valuation
- TeleSign provides security, authentication, fraud detection, compliance, and reputation scoring solutions through its APIs.
- North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NAAC), a publicly-traded SPAC with $380 million in trust, entered into a definitive business combination agreement with TeleSign.
- Upon closing, the company will be named TeleSign, Inc., and TeleSign's common shares are expected to trade on Nasdaq.
- The transaction implies a pro forma enterprise value of approximately $1.3 billion for TeleSign.
- TeleSign has also secured $107.5 million in PIPE financing from a group of investors, including SFPI-FPIM as a key investor.
- TeleSign has recorded an organic 42% compound annual revenue growth rate since 2018. The company is expecting to generate revenues of $391 million in 2021, with an anticipated increase to about $1.1 billion in 2026.
- The deal is expected to close in Q2 of 2022, subject to SEC review, regulatory and NAAC shareholder approvals, and other customary closing conditions.