TeleSign to go public via a SPAC deal at $1.3 billion valuation

Wooden blocks with word SPAC. Special-purpose acquisition company. A easy way stock exchange financial instrument for attracting investments. Development of new simplified procedures for investment

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

  • TeleSign provides security, authentication, fraud detection, compliance, and reputation scoring solutions through its APIs.
  • North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NAAC), a publicly-traded SPAC with $380 million in trust, entered into a definitive business combination agreement with TeleSign.
  • Upon closing, the company will be named TeleSign, Inc., and TeleSign's common shares are expected to trade on Nasdaq.
  • The transaction implies a pro forma enterprise value of approximately $1.3 billion for TeleSign.
  • TeleSign has also secured $107.5 million in PIPE financing from a group of investors, including SFPI-FPIM as a key investor.
  • TeleSign has recorded an organic 42% compound annual revenue growth rate since 2018. The company is expecting to generate revenues of $391 million in 2021, with an anticipated increase to about $1.1 billion in 2026.
  • The deal is expected to close in Q2 of 2022, subject to SEC review, regulatory and NAAC shareholder approvals, and other customary closing conditions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.