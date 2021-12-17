Addex Therapeutics raises $10M in equity financing

Dec. 17, 2021 2:57 AM ETAddex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) has entered into an agreement with Armistice Capital LLC, to sell 3,752,202 shares in the form of 625,367 ADSs at a purchase price of $6.50/ADS, equivalent to CHF1.00/share. Each ADS represents six shares.
  • Additionally, Addex has agreed to issue to Armistice Capital unregistered warrants to purchase up to 9,230,772 shares in the form of 1,538,462 ADSs, as well as unregistered pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 5,478,570 shares in the form of 913,095 ADSs in a concurrent private placement.
  • The six years unregistered warrants have an exercise price of $6.50/ADS.
  • The pre-funded warrants have been funded to the amount of $6.49 with $0.01 payable on exercise.
  • The gross proceeds will be $10M.
  • Net proceeds will be used to advance company's clinical and preclinical pipeline.
  • Closing date is December 21, 2021.
