European shares mixed; U.K. Retail Sales rose 1.4% M/M in November

Dec. 17, 2021 4:09 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

  • London +0.23%. British November retail sales surged +1.4% M/M vs +0.8% forecast, helped by Black Friday discounts, early Christmas shopping and no lockdown restrictions.
  • Annually, Retail sales rose +4.7% Y/Y vs -1.3% prior.
  • Germany -0.39%. German November PPI came in at +0.8% M/M vs 3.8% prior. Annually, PPI reached +19.2% Y/Y vs +18.4% prior.
  • France -0.17%.
  • The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.3%, with autos leading losses while household goods gained.
  • The pound was little changed after the Bank of England unexpectedly raised interest rates on Thursday. November’s reading came in at a 10-year high of 5.1% annually.
  • The euro also held after the ECB temporarily boosted regular monthly bond buying for half a year to smooth the exit from crisis stimulus.
  • Japan’s monetary authority Friday lengthened its cautious withdrawal from emergency pandemic aid.
  • Meanwhile, the Omicron variant is spreading at an alarming rate, with countries across Europe implementing containment measures in avoid surge in cases.
  • In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 1.42%.
  • Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to -0.36%.
  • Britain’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to 0.74%.
  • European futures edge lower. FTSE -0.09%; CAC -0.67%; DAX -0.72% and EURO STOXX -1.47%.
