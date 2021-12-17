Tata Motors inks MoU with Maharashtra Govt to set up vehicle scrapping facility
Dec. 17, 2021 6:18 AM ETTata Motors Limited (TTM)By: SA News Team
- Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) has signed an MoU with the Government of Maharashtra, with an intent to support setting up a Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility in Maharashtra, CNBC TV18 reports.
- The MoU was inked through the Industries, Energy and Labour Department.
- The scrappage center, after completion, will have the capacity to recycle up to 35,000 vehicles in a year.
- The company had earlier tied up with the Gujarat Government to set up a vehicle scrappage facility in Ahemdabad.
- The company is also looking to set up various scrappage centers under a franchise setup. These centers will become operational in the next financial year.