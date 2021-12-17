Starbucks trades lower after Baird warns on China uncertainty, rising costs
Dec. 17, 2021
- Baird turns cautious on Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) with a downgrade to a Neutral rating from Outperform.
- While the firm is still optimistic about the company’s long-term fundamental outlook, a less constructive stance is taken over the near-term due to what it called an increasingly uncertain backdrop for the China business.
- Analyst David Tarantino notes that China does not have as much influence on near-term EPS estimates as the U.S., but it does have an impact on how investors think about the overall growth profile of SBUX. He also points to persistent higher costs for SBUX that could impact demand if prices are too pushed too high in reaction.
- "We fear that any indications of brand-specific issues in this market could create some anxiety among investors when considering the company also faces other risks (Omicron, potential for cost pressures to intensify) and the stock still trades at a premium valuation," warns Tarantino.
- Baird assigns a price target of $116 to Starbucks (SBUX)
- Shares of SBUX are down 1.58% premarket to $111.80.
