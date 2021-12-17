Biogen and Eisai suffer setback for European approval of Alzheimer’s drug
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and its partner Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) announced that an expert panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a negative opinion on the marketing application for Alzheimer’s disease therapy aducanumab.
- Biogen (BIIB) said it will seek a reexamination of the decision taken by the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).
- With the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for aducanumab, the companies have sought its approval in Europe for the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease (mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer’s disease and mild Alzheimer’s disease dementia).
- The decision of CHMP follows the negative trend vote adopted by the panel in November.
Aducanumab, also known as Aduhelm in the U.S., was approved by the FDA in June making it the first Alzheimer's disease drug to receive regulatory nod since 2003.