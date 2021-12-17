EMA advisory committee backs Merck's Keytruda for kidney cancer
Dec. 17, 2021 7:02 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Merck (NYSE:MRK) announces that Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the EMA has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of Keytruda as monotherapy for the adjuvant treatment of adults with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) at increased risk of recurrence following nephrectomy, or resection of metastatic lesions.
- The positive opinion is based on results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-564 trial, in which Keytruda improvement in disease-free survival, reducing the risk of disease recurrence or death by 32% compared to placebo.
- A final decision by the European Commission is expected in Q1 2022.